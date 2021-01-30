Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 82.99% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $793.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $751.87 and a 200-day moving average of $499.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

