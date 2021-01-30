Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

