Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $41.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $793.53. 34,990,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

