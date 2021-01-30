Terry L. Blaker Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $90.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11.

