Terry L. Blaker Purchases 4,899 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $24,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.