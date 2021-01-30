Terry L. Blaker Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Terry L. Blaker cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.