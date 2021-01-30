Terry L. Blaker Increases Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after buying an additional 277,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

