Terry L. Blaker Has $4.85 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.