Terry L. Blaker Has $29.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

