Terra Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Terra has a market cap of $694.26 million and approximately $77.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra's total supply is 993,762,770 coins and its circulating supply is 484,228,334 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

