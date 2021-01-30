Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 11% on Insider Selling

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was down 11% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 2,439,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,788,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Specifically, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 47.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 37.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

