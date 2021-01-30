Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -363.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

