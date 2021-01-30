Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

Tenable stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

