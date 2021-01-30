Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $177.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.