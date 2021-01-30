Telemus Capital LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in American Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

