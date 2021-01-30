Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

