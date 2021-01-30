Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 892 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 586,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.