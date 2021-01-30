Telemus Capital LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

