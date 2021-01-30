Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.76. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.