Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

