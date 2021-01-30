Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

