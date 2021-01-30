Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $55,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $453.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.48. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

