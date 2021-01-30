Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

