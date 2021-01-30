Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.21

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.21 and traded as low as $101.50. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 462,103 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a market cap of £186.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.38.

About Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

