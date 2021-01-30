TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $13.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $13.90 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,154 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

