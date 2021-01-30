TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $13.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $13.90 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.