TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.47-1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

