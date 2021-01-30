TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $605.88 million, a PE ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

