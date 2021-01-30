Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

