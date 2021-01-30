Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.46. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 8,717 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

