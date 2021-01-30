Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 303.27 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 12,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £174.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.76.

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

