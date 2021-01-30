Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Announces Earnings Results

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,991,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,770. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.