Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
