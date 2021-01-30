Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

