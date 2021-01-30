Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
