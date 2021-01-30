Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $23,218.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.13 or 0.00910905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.19 or 0.04661223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.