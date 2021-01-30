Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

