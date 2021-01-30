TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

TAL opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,537.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

