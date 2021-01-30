TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.
TAL opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,537.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $84.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
