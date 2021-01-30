Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 2.0% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $200.45. 1,000,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

