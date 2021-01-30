Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. 35 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85.

Takara Bio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKBIF)

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

