T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $179.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

