T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

