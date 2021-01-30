Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

