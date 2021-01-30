Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71. 321,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,678,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.