SynLev (SYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165,751.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $165,751.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00131460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035041 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

