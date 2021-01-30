Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synaptics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

