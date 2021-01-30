Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €100.00 by Independent Research

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

FRA:SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.09. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

