Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €105.51 and a 200-day moving average of €110.09. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

