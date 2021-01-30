Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0934 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $3,676.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00130347 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00264356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.82 or 0.90386869 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

