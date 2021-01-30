SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 748,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 714,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

