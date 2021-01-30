SVB Leerink Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $200.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

